PGDAV College (Evening) Releases Second Cut-Off List

PGDAV College (Evening) second cut-off 2020 list has been released. The cut-off for BSc Mathematics has dropped by two percentage points; for BCom (Hons) by 1.5 points; and for B.Com by one point. The second-list cut-off for Sanskrit, however, remains the same 65%. BA (Hons) Political Science admissions closed at 88%.

Here’s the list:

BA (Hons) Hindi: 76

BA (Hons) Political Science; Closed

BA (Hons) Sanskrit: 65

BCom: 92

BCom (Hons) 93.5

BSc (Hons) Maths: 92





At PGDAV College, one of the Delhi University’s affiliated evening colleges, the cut-off has risen significantly this year. In 2019, the PGDAV college had seen highest cut-off for B.Com (Hons) at 93 per cent, followed by Maths at 92 per cent and B.Com at 91 per cent. This year, in the first cut-off list, for all these subjects have increased two percentage points to 95 per cent, 94 per cent and 93 per cent, respectively.



