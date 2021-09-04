  • Home
PGCET Karnataka 2021: KEA Begins Application For MBA, MTech And Other Courses

Karnataka PGCET 2021 Application Form: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the online application process for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses.

Sep 4, 2021

KEA PGCET 2021 application begins
New Delhi:

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the online application process for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses. The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, or PGCET, is conducted for admission to part-time and full-time MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses in affiliated institutes. Students seeking admission to postgraduate courses will be able to apply online at the KEA official website by September 16.

To be eligible for Karnataka PGCET, a candidate must have cleared the undergraduate level in the respective subject. Details of eligibility criteria are provided on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Candidates can register themselves online in the official website -- pgcetapplication2021 and fill the basic details like name, educational qualification, address and other required details and submit the application form.

Karnataka PGCET will be held for a total of 100 marks. The question pattern and allotment of marks will differ on the basis of programmes opted and disciplines chosen by the candidates. No negative marks will be cut for marking wrong answers. The eligibility test is conducted on pen-paper mode.

In order to apply for KEA PGCET 2021, students will be first required to register themselves with their names, parents’ names, native states of their fathers, genders, dates of birth, candidates’ place of birth, contact information including mobile phone numbers and email ids.

After registering with this information, PGCET applicants will be redirected to apply online for admission to PG courses with information on educational qualifications and pay the fees online.

