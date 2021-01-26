PG AYUSH 2020: Last Day To Submit Karnataka Registration Fee

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will be closing its online application fee window tonight for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIPGET-2020) qualifying candidates seeking admission into Post Graduate Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani and Homoeopathy ( PG AYUSH) courses. Those who have already applied for the KEA admissions to AYUSH postgraduate MD/MS courses but are yet to pay the fee must do so today itself or else their registration shall be cancelled.

The candidates can visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in to pay the application fee. The KEA AYUSH registration fee is Rs 2,000.

The 15 percent of All India quota (AIQ) seats will also be allotted through KIA. The candidates will have to show their original documents including the educational qualification and AIPGET-2020 scorecard along with the identity proof during the time of physical reporting to the college.

Steps to pay KEA AYUSH PG Admission fee





Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the new user registration tab and login using the credentials.

Click on continue tab and pay the AYUSH PG admission fee

AIPGET 2020 was held on August 29, 2020 in a computer-based mode. The result was announced on the official website on November 4, 2020.