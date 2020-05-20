  • Home
  • Education
  • Petition Filed In Delhi High Court Seeking Fee Concession From Colleges, Universities

Petition Filed In Delhi High Court Seeking Fee Concession From Colleges, Universities

The payment of fees during the lockdown imposes a financial burden on students that affects their mental health.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 20, 2020 5:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19: Students Campaign Against Online Exams, Demand Student Welfare
Home Ministry Releases Rules For Conducting Class 10, 12 Board Exams
CBSE Launches Handbook On 21st Century Skills
CBSE Launches Cyber Safety Manual For Classes 9 to 12
HRD Minister Talks About New Education Policy, NIOS D.El.Ed And CBSE Exam Centres
CBSE Releases Handbook For Principals Of Newly-Affiliated Schools
Petition Filed In Delhi High Court Seeking Fee Concession From Colleges, Universities
Concession in college fee
Image credit: Shuttertsock image for representation purpose
New Delhi:

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction for the Central Government and University Grants Commission (UGC) to ask the universities to provide concession on tuition fee for next semester.

The plea moved by Justice For Rights Foundation also wants to restrict the universities and colleges from asking for a lump sum amount or payment of outstanding fees, Asian News International reported.

The petitioner sought directions for a mechanism to ensure that the names of students are not omitted or deleted from college and university rolls due to non-payment of fees.

The petition submits that the parents may not be able to pay the fees for educational institutions due to financial constraints caused by shutting down of businesses due to COVID-19 lockdown.

COVID-19 Lockdown And Fees

The petitioner has argued that payment of fees for next semester may further impact their financial situation and effectively force the students to choose between essential commodities required to survive during lockdown and access their right to uninterrupted education.

The plea says, “Further, right to education can only have effective meaning if it is read as a right to continuous and uninterrupted education, the reality also remains that many students and parents are supporting their educational endeavors with the help of educational or friendly loans, which further add to the burden,” Livelaw reported.

The concerned authorities, including the government and UGC, have not passed any order to educational institutions directing them to provide concessions to students or parents in payment of fees. However, the some state governments and All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE, did ask colleges recognised by it to not insist on fees.

The petitioner has alleged that the “nonchalant” and “non-serious” approach of the government is causing mental stress to students and affecting their mental well-being.

The Union Government has requested the councils of Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) to not increase the yearly fee for the students.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) india lockdown Central Government covid pandemic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result: Here’s What You Should Know
Bihar Board 10th Result: Here’s What You Should Know
COVID-19: Students Campaign Against Online Exams, Demand Student Welfare
COVID-19: Students Campaign Against Online Exams, Demand Student Welfare
Home Ministry Releases Rules For Conducting Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Home Ministry Releases Rules For Conducting Class 10, 12 Board Exams
BSEB 10th Result 2020: A Look At Past Pass Percentage And Bihar Board Toppers
BSEB 10th Result 2020: A Look At Past Pass Percentage And Bihar Board Toppers
COVID-19: JEECUP 2020 Dates Revised; Group A, E Exams On July 19
COVID-19: JEECUP 2020 Dates Revised; Group A, E Exams On July 19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................