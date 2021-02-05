Periyar University Releases UG, PG November Results

  • Home
The Periyar University in Tamil Nadu has released the results for its undergraduate and postgraduate exams held in November 2020 on its official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 5, 2021 9:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Periyar University in Tamil Nadu has released the results for its undergraduate and postgraduate exams held in November 2020 on its official website periyaruniversity.ac.in. Separate results have been announced for UG Arts and UG Science courses. The students can login using registration number and date-of-birth and procure their marksheet.

Direct link to UG Arts results

Direct link to UG Science results

Direct link to PG November results

Steps to check the Periyar University results

  • Visit the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in

  • Under notifications, click on the relevant result link

  • Periyar University login window will open

  • Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

  • The marksheet will be displayed, take a print out of the results

The marksheet would include the candidate’s name, roll number subject codes and subject-wise marks.

Periyar University was established by the Government of Tamil Nadu at Salem on 17th September 1997 as per the provisions of the Periyar University Act, 1997. The University covers the area comprising four districts namely Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

