Periyar University Launches Online Learning Portal For UG, PG Students

Image credit: Periyar University Periyar University has launched an online learning portal, periyaedu.in

Periyar University, Salem, Tamil Nadu, has launched an online learning portal, periyaedu.in, to offer undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree programmes in multiple domains. The university said this as an initiative to expand its offerings in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The University will offer MBA, MSc in Mathematics, MA with specializations in English and History, MCom, BCom and BA in English through the portal. Learners will be able to take online, remote proctored tests.

“These high-quality online degrees shall enable learners to learn from the excellent faculty of Periyar University online. The learners will also have the opportunity to appear for the remote proctored exams...The learning shall be a mix of Live learning supplemented with finest quality course content, study guides, practice tests, discussion forums, recorded tutorials and gamified modules,” the university said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University, Prof P Kolandaivel, said “The New National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020) opened the door for the launch of Online Degrees by the Top 100 Universities of India. As a premier, responsive and progressive institution focused on driving high quality higher education for all, we are delighted to announce the launch of Online Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes via our e-learning platform periyaredu.in….”

With the launch of the portal, the university aims to improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education, which currently stands at 27.4 per cent.

“The launch of the platform is to help meet the changing dynamics of the 21st century with regards to high-quality education, innovation and research, striving to make India a knowledge superpower by equipping its learners with the necessary skills and knowledge and to eliminate the shortage of skilled workforce and to help leverage India’s demographic dividend,” it said.