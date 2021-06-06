5 States, UTs Get A++ In Education Ministry’s Performance Grading Index 2019-20

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' releases Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 (representational)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Sunday approved the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 for States and Union Territories (UTs), which is designed to catalyse transformational change in the field of school education. Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala occupy the highest grade of A++. Most of the states and UTs have improved their grades in PGI 2019-20 compared to the earlier years, the ministry said in a statement.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have improved their overall PGI scores by 10 per cent, the Education Ministry said. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Punjab have shown improvement of 10 per cent or more in the ‘Access’ domain, it said.

Thirteen states and UTs have shown improvement by 10 per cent or more in ‘Infrastructure and Facilities’ while Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Odisha have improved their scores in the domain by 20 per cent or more, the Education Ministry said.

In ‘Equity’, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Odisha have shown an improvement of more than 10 per cent.

In ‘Governance Process’, 19 states have shown improvement by 10 per cent or more. “Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have shown improvement by at least 20% (72 points or more),” a Ministry statement said.

First published in 2019 with remedence year 2017-18, the index aims to drive states to undertake “multi-pronged interventions” for optimal education outcomes. “The PGI helps the States/UTs to pinpoint the gaps and accordingly prioritise areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust at every level.”

The index has been prepared with 70 parameters to “catalyse transformational change in the field of school education.”

"State-wise performance in PGI 2019-20 shows that 33 States and UTs have improved their PGI scores in 2019-20 compared to the previous year. The major purpose of PGI is indeed to create environment that nudges States/UTs to continuously improve its performance," said Mr Pokhriyal.

"The difference between the maximum and minimum PGI scores is more than 380 points in yr 2019-20. The main purpose of PGI is to make all the States and UTs aware of the areas where there is scope for improvement. We aim to have all the States and UTs at the highest," Mr Pokhriyal added.

