PECE 2020: Jharkhand Board Releases Provisional Merit List For Polytechnic Exam

PECE 2020: Jharkhand Board Releases Provisional Merit List

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (JCECE) Board has released the Jharkhand Polytechnic 2020 provisional merit list for a special counselling round of state-level Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination (PECE) at its official website jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. JCECE has cancelled the qualification exam for admissions to technical colleges due to the on-going COVID-19 situation. Instead, the PECE 2020 results have been announced on the basis of results of Class 10 exams held by the state board. Qualifying candidates of PECE 2021 will be eligible for the online counseling round.

PECE is being conducted for admissions to various state-owned technical colleges and universities offering engineering and non-engineering diploma programmes.

Direct link for Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination (PECE) 2020 merit list

PECE was scheduled to be held in September 2020 but had to be cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The PECE counselling is being organised via online mode. Students are able to appear in the counselling as per their rank scored in the examination.

Steps to apply for PECE counselling 2020

Visit the official website jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the PECE counselling blinking tab to be active in few days

Login using PECE credentials including the roll number and password

Select the counselling slot timings

Documents required for counselling

PECE 2020 counselling is expected to begin by the end of January 2021 which would include document verification and submission of admission fee to the allotted institute.

PECE 2020 candidates appearing for the counselling round must have Class 10 marksheet and certificate, Jharkhand Polytechnic 2020 admit card, Jharkhand Polytechnic 2020 rank card, domicile certificate, category certificate, and a passport size photograph.