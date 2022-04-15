PDPM IIIT Jabalpur Begins Admission Process For Masters of Design; Important Details

PDPM IIIT Jabalpur begins the admission process for Masters of Design

PDPM Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Jabalpur has started the admission process for Master’s of Design (M.Des) programmes. Candidates who are willing to pursue M.Des from PDPM IIIT, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur can visit the website- iiitdmj.ac.in for the online application form. The last day to submit the application form is Friday, May 6, 2022. The Institute prepared online applications for admission in the Master’s Programme (Design) in two different categories- Master’s of Design (Regular) and Part-Time Master’s Programme for Working Professionals.

The admission to the M.Des. program (regular) in PDPM IIIT Jabalpur will be purely based on the CEED 2022 or GATE 2022 scores. One-third of the seats will be reserved for the GATE qualified and two-thirds for the CEED qualified candidates. In case, after admissions, if some seats remain vacant corresponding to seats allocated for GATE qualified then they will be converted to CEED qualified candidates or vice versa.

PDPM IIIT Jabalpur Masters of Design (M.Des): Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are interested in the Master of Design (M.Des.) programme at PDPM Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Jabalpur must be aware of the following pointers related to the eligibility.

A minimum of 60 per cent marks or a CPI/CGPA of 6.0 (on the scale of 10.00) or equivalent shall be required in the qualifying examination (4 years degree programme in B.Tech/B.Des. or equivalent) as the specified minimum for admission in a master’s programme.

For admission to two years Masters Programme (M.Des.) under the regular category, qualifying marks/ certificate in GATE/CEED will be essential. The candidate should have a valid GATE/CEED score.

PDPM IIIT Jabalpur Master’s of Design (M.Des): Details To Note