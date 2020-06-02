Payment Of Semester Fee: Jammu And Kashmir Students' Body Seeks Amarinder Singh's Intervention

  • Home
An association representing Jammu and Kashmir students has sought Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's intervention claiming that many educational institutes in the state are pressing for the payment of semester fee amid the coronavirus crisis.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 2, 2020 6:57 pm IST

Chandigadh:

An association representing Jammu and Kashmir students has sought Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's intervention claiming that many educational institutes in the state are pressing for the payment of semester fee amid the coronavirus crisis. It has urged the CM to direct colleges and universities to extend the date for depositing the fee.

In a letter to the Punjab chief minister, the J&K Students' Association claimed that several colleges and universities have been asking Kashmiri students to pay their semester fee and attend online classes.

"This is bizarre, rather shocking, that many Punjab-based colleges and universities are continuously asking students to submit their semester fee within days, which is not possible owing to the ongoing crisis," wrote Nasir Khuehami, spokesperson of the association.

He said due to a ban on 4G services in the Valley, Kashmiri students can't even attend online classes and take exams. According to the letter, the association has received hundreds of distress calls from students saying that colleges and universities are forcing them to pay fee online.

"We request your good self to take immediate steps to resolve the issue on humanitarian grounds and direct colleges and universities to extend date for submitting fee and give students relaxation," Khuehami said.


