Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday dedicated another 10 transformed schools to the state in his assembly constituency of Hinjili in Ganjam district.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 24, 2021 8:42 am IST | Source: PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Bhubaneshwar:

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday dedicated another 10 transformed schools to the state in his assembly constituency of Hinjili in Ganjam district. He had virtually inaugurated 10 such transformed schools in Hinjili on Saturday.

In the first phase, 1,070 government schools will be transformed with modern facilities like smart classrooms, e-library cum reading rooms, modern science laboratories, hygienic toilets, safe drinking water, and sports infrastructure.

Mentioning that the ambitious school transformation project will add a glorious chapter to the history of education in Odisha, Patnaik said this ambitious initiative is a classic example of the 5T programme.

Technology, Team Work, Transparency, Time, and Transformation are the five components of 5T which will provide more opportunities for the future of the students, the chief minister said.

He said, as many as 50 schools in Hinjili constituency, have been completely transformed and will be dedicated to the state in a phased manner.

Mr Patnaik said the students of Odisha are no less than anyone in terms of ability. If the students are given appropriate facilities and opportunities, they can create history, the chief minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

