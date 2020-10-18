Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Calls Up NEET 2020 Topper Soyeb Aftab, Wishes Him Bright Future

NEET Result 2020: Odisha CM Wished NEET Topper Soyeb A Bright Future

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday called up NEET 2020 topper Soyeb Aftab and congratulated him on his success. Mr Patnaik also wished the topper of NEET a bright future, a CMO release said. Mr Aftab was elated on receiving a call from the chief minister and thanked him. Soyeb Aftab of Rourkela topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020), results of which were declared on Friday. He created history by scoring 720/720 in NEET 2020. He is the first student from Odisha to have topped NEET 2020.

Mr Patnaik also congratulated all the students from the state who succeeded in the examination and wished them a bright future. Governor Ganeshi Lal also congratulated Aftab.

"Hon'ble Governor congratulates SoyebAftab of #Odisha for creating history by scoring 720 and topping the merit list. Hon'ble Governor wishes Soyeb many more laurels in future," his official Twitter handle posted. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is from Odisha, also congratulated Aftab on his success and hoped he will bring laurels to the state in the future.

|| Also Read NEET Result 2020: Counselling Schedule And Eligibility Criteria ||

According to data shared by the National Testing Agency, 7,71,500 candidates have qualified NEET 2020 this year. Akanksha Singh from Delhi has bagged the second position with 720 marks and Tummala Snikitha has been ranked third with 715 marks.

Of the total number of examinees, 6,18,075 were men with 3,43,556 qualifying. Of the 7,48,866 women who appeared, 4,27,943 qualified. The overall NEET 2020 pass percentage is 56.44 per cent.