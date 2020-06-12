Patna University Admission: PUCET 2020 Application Dates Extended Till August

PUCET 2020 application date has been extended till August

Patna University has extended the deadline for application process for PUCET 2020. Students can now apply for the entrance test till August 14, 2020. 'Online submission of application forms for admission in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including self-financing courses started now, the last date of application is revised / extended up to 14-August-2020,' says a notice on PUCET website.

PUCET 2020 will be held for admission to under graduate, post graduate, self-financing, and diploma course.

Earlier the last date to apply for PUCET 2020 was June 20, 2020 and the last date of admission for selected students was fixed as August 14, 2020.

The extension in application deadline could be because several boards in the country including CBSE have not been able to conclude 12th or intermediate exam or have been unable to evaluate answer sheets and announce the results. Bihar Board, meanwhile, announced inter results on March 24, a day ahead of the first lockdown.

Students who belong to any board other than Bihar Board would have been at a disadvantage considering that Inter results for many boards including CBSE cannot be expected before July and August. The extension in application date will allow such students to apply for admission to Patna University.

Patna University has also revised its academic calendar and course details and requirements. These are available on the official PUCET website.