Patna Schools Up To Class 8 To Be Shut Till January 8 Due To Cold Weather Conditions

Schools in Patna will remain closed for the students up to Class 8 till Jan 8

The Patna district administration on Sunday, January 2 said all schools in the city up to Class 8 will remain closed till January 8 in view of the prevailing weather condition. Considering the health and life of children, Patna District Magistrate said all government and private schools of Patna will remain shut till January 8, due to the prevalent cold weather and low temperature, an official release said.

“It has made to appear to me that due to the prevalent cold weather and low temperature prevailing particularly in the morning in the district, health and life of children are at risk,” the District Magistrate in the statement said.

Therefore, the District Magistrate said, “prohibit the academic activities of all the private and government schools of the Patna district up to Class 8 till date January 8, 2022.”

Patna is reeling under cold wave conditions for the past couple of days.

As per a social media post by ANI, “Patna District Magistrate announced that all government and private schools upto class 8 will be closed till January 8 in view of the severe cold wave in the state.”

