Participate In e-Exhibition On Making Of The Constitution: UGC To Students

Image credit: ugc.ac.in The exhibition is a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to encourage their students to participate in the 'e-Exhibition on Making of the Constitution'. A part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the exhibition contains rare, archival pictures, audio and video related to the making of the Constitution of India, the commission said.

“This e-Exhibition contains rare archival pictures and embedded audio/video relating to the making of the constitution. An online quiz on this e- Exhibition is also part of it. The content is available in English, Hindi and eleven other Indian languages,” the UGC said.

“All the higher educational institutions and their affiliated colleges/institutes are requested to encourage the students to participate in the e-Exhibition and support this endeavor as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” it added.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting on August 27. It is available on the official website of the ministry and other media units, the commission said.

e-Exhibition link

In a separate notification, the UGC has asked HEIs to organise events on lesser known freedom fighters of the country. This is also a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, which marks 75th year of India’s independence.

“All the Higher Educational Institutions and their affiliated colleges/institutes are requested to organize seminars on these personalities / events to coincide at an appropriate time coinciding with the given event,” an official statement said.