Parliament Passes Bill To Convert NRTI Vadodara Into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

Union Railways and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to the debate on the bill.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 11:27 am IST | Source: PTI
Parliament passes bill to convert NRTI Vadodara into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya
New Delhi:

Parliament on Monday passed a bill to convert the National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed-to-be-university, into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous central institution. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, which also seeks to expand the scope of the University from beyond the railways to cover the entire transport sector to support the ambitious growth and modernisation in the field, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion. Union Railways and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to the debate on the bill.

