Image credit: Official Website/ mygov.in Pariksha Pe Charcha: Know about PPC 2022 by PM Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: The 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be held through virtual mode in February. The registration for this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged parents, teachers and students to participate and register for PPC 2022. The initiative provides the opportunity to connect with India's dynamic youth and discover emerging trends in the world of education, PM Modi said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event wherein PM Modi interacts with students ahead of board exams. During the interaction, the Prime Minister interacts with students from across the nation and addresses their queries on exam stress and related issues. Along with the students of Classes 9 to 12, parents will also be able to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha. Students and teachers can register at mygov.in till January 20 to participate in PPC 2022.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Participation Details

Participation is open for students of Classes 9 to 12 only.

The online registration for 'Pariksha pe Charcha 2022' for students began on December 28 and will end on January 20.

To participate in the contest, you must first register on the MyGov portal. Participants from outside India can register using an OTP sent to their email id.

Students can participate in only one of the themes that have been assigned to them.

Exam stress management strategies during COVID-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, self-reliant school for self-reliant India; Clean India, Green India; digital collaboration in classrooms, environmental conservation, and climate change resilience are among the topics for creative writing for students.

In 2021, the format of this programme is proposed to be in an online mode. Selected winners' questions will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme," according to a senior Ministry of Education official.

All students will receive a digital certificate of participation that they can download after successfully submitting their entries.

About 2,050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov will be gifted with the Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising the 'Exam Warriors' book in Hindi and English, written by PM Modi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How To Register