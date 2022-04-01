Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Today

  • Home
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers from across the country at 11 am today.

Updated: Apr 1, 2022 8:28 am IST

PPC 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: The fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers from across the country at 11 am today. PPC 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, and can be watched live on Doordarshan, Youtube channel of MoE, Facebook Live, and Swayaprabha channels.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an interactive session where PM Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their queries on exam stress and related issues.

More than 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for PPC 2022. Highlighting the mission of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the slogan of the 5th PPC is ‘Pariksha Ki Baat, PM Ke Saath’.

According to the Ministry of Education (MoE), Pariksha Pe Charcha is an initiative of the larger movement - 'Exam Warriors'. It is a step taken by PM Narendra Modi to ensure the stress-free atmosphere for youngsters during the examination seasons.

Speaking on PPC 2022, PM Modi said, "The enthusiasm towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April.”

PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha is held annually since 2018, where the Prime Minister goes live to interact with students and teachers. The event is held on the onset of exam seasons in the country. Several boards including the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 board exams from April 26. The engineering entrance exams including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will also be held in April.

