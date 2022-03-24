Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Date Announced; PM Modi To Interact With Students On April 1

  • Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on April 1 as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. The fifth edition of PPC 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 24, 2022 5:27 pm IST

PM Modi to interact with students as part of PPC 2022 on April 1
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on April 1 as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. Prime Minister Modi in his ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interaction with the students is aimed at ensuring that the students take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner. The fifth edition of PPC 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

While announcing the PPC 2022 date and time, the Ministry of Education in their social media hande said: “The wait is now over! The 5th edition of #PPC2022 is going to be held on 1st April, 2022 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi will interact with students and share his insights on how to beat exam stress. Stay Tuned!”

PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha is held annually since 2018, where the Prime Minister goes live to interact with students and teachers. The event is held on the onset of exam seasons in the country. Several boards including the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 board exams from April 26. The engineering entrance exams including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will also be held in April.

More than 12.12 lakh students have registered for PPC 2022. Over 2.71 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC.

