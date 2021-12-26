  • Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students ahead of board exams in the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. Students, teachers and parents can register for it from December 28.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 26, 2021 1:50 pm IST

Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM To Interact With Students Ahead Of Board Exams; Registration Begins Dec 28
Registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha to begin on Dec 28
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students ahead of board exams in the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. Students, teachers and parents can register for it from December 28. The date and time of the event have not been announced yet. Pariksha Pe Charcha is a yearly programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students from across the nation and address their queries on exam stress and related issues. Along with the students of Classes 9 to 12, parents will also be able to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Inviting parents and students to participate in Parisha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister’s office in their social media handle said: “Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha early next year.”

The entry to ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will be based on some online competitions for students, teachers and parents. The winners will get an opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister. These special winners get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph. They will also be given a participation certificate.

Last year Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7.

PM Modi last year in the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha said children should not be pressured by parents, teachers and others so that they can appear in exams without any pressure. “If we decrease the pressure on students, their fear of exams will also be reduced. Parents should understand their child’s calibre and focus on their strengths. Parents must create a healthy environment for students,” PM Modi had said.

Answering a student last year who asked a question on how she can deal with a specific subject that she doesn’t like, PM Modi said, “It is ok to not like or be weak in some subjects but do not consider them a failure point. successful people are those who focus on their strengths. One must focus on tough subjects and treat them as a challenge.”

