Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi To Interact With Students Ahead Of Board Exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students on exam stress and nervousness in a fourth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. The date and time of the event has not been shared yet. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual programme in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students from across the nation and address their queries.

"Get ready to leave behind exam stress & nervousness with PM Narendra Modi in the newest edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021. Coming soon, stay tuned for more details!" reads the tweet by My Gov India.

Get ready to leave behind exam stress & nervousness with PM Narendra Modi in the newest edition of #ParikshaPeCharcha2021. Coming soon, stay tuned for more details! @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/F9wsHiKHFT — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 6, 2021

“Pariksha Pe charcha is coming back, a golden opportunity for you to interact with prime minister Narendra Modi. Stay tuned we will be sharing more details regarding pariksha pe charcha 2021,” the Union Ministry of Education said on its official Twitter handle.

Students, good news for you all!#ParikshaPeCharcha is coming back, a golden opportunity for you to interact with Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi.



Stay tuned, we will be sharing more details regarding #ParikshaPeCharcha2021. https://t.co/fJwPJRukTj — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) February 8, 2021

Every year, since 2018, PM Modi holds a live interaction session with the students before their exams. The interaction is held to address students’ queries about the board examinations and competitive examinations. Last year’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ was held with over 2,000 students in attendance from across the country.