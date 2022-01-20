Pariksha Pe Charcha: Last Date To Apply For PPC 2022 Today; More Than 9.35 Lakh Students Register So Far

PPC 2022: Today is the last date to register

The last date to register for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is today, January 20. In the annually held PPC, PM Narendra Modi interacts with students ahead of board exams and addresses queries on issues related to exam. Along with the students of Classes 9 to 12, parents and teachers will also be able to participate in PPC 2022. The Pariksha Pe Charcha date and time have not been announced yet. Students, teachers and parents can register at mygov.in.

So far more than 9.35 lakh students have registered for PPC 2022. More than 2.15 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC.

Urging students, parents and teachers to register for PPC 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the initiative provides the opportunity to connect with India's dynamic youth and discover emerging trends in the world of education.

Last year PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7.

An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics from 28th December to 20th January 2022 to select participants. Questions asked by selected winners will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website-- mygov.in On the homepage, click on 'What's New' section Tap on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022', then click on the 'register now' link Fill in the details and submit the same for getting registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha' Save the details for future reference

In 2021's edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Prime Minister has said children should not be pressurised by parents, teachers and others so that they can appear in exams without any pressure. “If we decrease the pressure on students, their fear of exams will also be reduced. Parents should understand their child’s calibre and focus on their strengths. Parents must create a healthy environment for students,” PM Modi had said.