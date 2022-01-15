Pariksha Pe Charcha Applications Underway; PM Modi Urges Students, Teachers, Parents To Register For PPC 2022

PM Modi has urged al to participate in PPC 2022

The registration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is underway. The Prime Minister has urged parents, teachers and students to participate and register for PPC 2022. PPC is an annual event wherein PM Modi interacts with students ahead of board exams and addresses their queries on exam stress and related issues. Along with the students of Classes 9 to 12, parents will also be able to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha. Students and teachers can register at mygov.in to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Saying that Pariksha Pe Charcha is a fantastic learning experience, PM Modi in a social media post said: “I get the opportunity to connect with our dynamic youth, understand their challenges and aspirations better. It also gives the opportunity to discover the emerging trends in the world of education.”

“Exams are approaching and so is ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022.’ Let’s talk stress-free exams and once again support our brave Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers. I urge you all to register for this year’s PPC2022,” the PM added.

Last year Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7. The PPC 2022 date and time have not been announced yet.

In the last year’s PM Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Prime Minister has said children should not be pressurised by parents, teachers and others so that they can appear in exams without any pressure. “If we decrease the pressure on students, their fear of exams will also be reduced. Parents should understand their child’s calibre and focus on their strengths. Parents must create a healthy environment for students,” PM Modi had said.