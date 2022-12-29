Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know About Themes, Where To Apply

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 registrations will end tomorrow

The registration for sixth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 will conclude tomorrow, December 30. PPC is an interactive session in which PM Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents and share tips to leave behind exam stress and overcome exam fears. The official website-- innovateindia.mygov.in is hosting the PPC 2023 registration. The students from classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 are eligible to appear in PPC 2023.

The students will get selected for PPC 2023 through an online creative competition. The winners of the competition will get an opportunity to participate in the event along with the Prime Minister. They will receive certificates of appreciation after the completion of the session and Pariksha Pe Charcha kits. As many as 2,050 will receive a certificate signed by the director of NCERT and a copy of the book, ‘Exam Warrior’.

PPC 2023 Themes For Students

Know your freedom fighters

Our Culture is our pride

My Book My Inspiration

Save Environment for future generations

My Life, My Health

Why is staying healthy so important? What do you do to remain in good health?

My Startup Dream

STEM Education/ Education without Boundaries

Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

PPC 2023 Themes For Teachers

Our Heritage

Enabling Learning Environment

Education for Skilling

Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams

Future Educational Challenges

PPC 2023: Themes For Parents

My Child, My Teacher

Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate

Learning and Growing Together

The PPC 2023 event will be held in a town hall format at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi in January 2023. In 2022, more than 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered for the event.