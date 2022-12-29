  • Home
  • Education
  • Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know About Themes, Where To Apply

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know About Themes, Where To Apply

The registration for sixth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 will conclude tomorrow, December 30.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 29, 2022 1:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UGC Chairman To Discuss ABC With Universities Tomorrow
Need To Focus On Reshaping Technology Education, Says Odisha Chief Minister
MCD Seeks Support From NGOs, Private Firms For Development Of Smart Classes, Libraries
AVGC Task Force Suggests National Mission To Promote Sunrise Sector
Board Exam 2023: Haryana Government Wants Temples, Mosques To Sound Wake-Up 'Alarm' For Students
Education In Mother Tongue Will Increase Students' Ability To Think, Reason, Analyse: Amit Shah
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know About Themes, Where To Apply
Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 registrations will end tomorrow
New Delhi:

The registration for sixth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 will conclude tomorrow, December 30. PPC is an interactive session in which PM Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents and share tips to leave behind exam stress and overcome exam fears. The official website-- innovateindia.mygov.in is hosting the PPC 2023 registration. The students from classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 are eligible to appear in PPC 2023.

The students will get selected for PPC 2023 through an online creative competition. The winners of the competition will get an opportunity to participate in the event along with the Prime Minister. They will receive certificates of appreciation after the completion of the session and Pariksha Pe Charcha kits. As many as 2,050 will receive a certificate signed by the director of NCERT and a copy of the book, ‘Exam Warrior’.

PPC 2023 Themes For Students

  • Know your freedom fighters
  • Our Culture is our pride
  • My Book My Inspiration
  • Save Environment for future generations
  • My Life, My Health
  • Why is staying healthy so important? What do you do to remain in good health?
  • My Startup Dream
  • STEM Education/ Education without Boundaries
  • Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

PPC 2023 Themes For Teachers

  • Our Heritage
  • Enabling Learning Environment
  • Education for Skilling
  • Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams
  • Future Educational Challenges

PPC 2023: Themes For Parents

  • My Child, My Teacher
  • Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate
  • Learning and Growing Together

The PPC 2023 event will be held in a town hall format at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi in January 2023. In 2022, more than 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered for the event.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Pariksha Pe Charcha
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Professional Aptitude Tests, Mental Grooming Must Before Sending Kids Off To Kota For Coaching, Say Experts
Professional Aptitude Tests, Mental Grooming Must Before Sending Kids Off To Kota For Coaching, Say Experts
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Special Spot Round 2 Registration Ends Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Special Spot Round 2 Registration Ends Today
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result Today At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result Today At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Tribal Affairs Ministry, Amazon Launch Computer Skills Training Programme For Teachers Of Tribal Schools
Tribal Affairs Ministry, Amazon Launch Computer Skills Training Programme For Teachers Of Tribal Schools
AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Check Schedule Here
AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Check Schedule Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................