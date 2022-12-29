Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know About Themes, Where To Apply
The registration for sixth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 will conclude tomorrow, December 30. PPC is an interactive session in which PM Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents and share tips to leave behind exam stress and overcome exam fears. The official website-- innovateindia.mygov.in is hosting the PPC 2023 registration. The students from classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 are eligible to appear in PPC 2023.
The students will get selected for PPC 2023 through an online creative competition. The winners of the competition will get an opportunity to participate in the event along with the Prime Minister. They will receive certificates of appreciation after the completion of the session and Pariksha Pe Charcha kits. As many as 2,050 will receive a certificate signed by the director of NCERT and a copy of the book, ‘Exam Warrior’.
PPC 2023 Themes For Students
- Know your freedom fighters
- Our Culture is our pride
- My Book My Inspiration
- Save Environment for future generations
- My Life, My Health
- Why is staying healthy so important? What do you do to remain in good health?
- My Startup Dream
- STEM Education/ Education without Boundaries
- Toys and Games for Learning in Schools
PPC 2023 Themes For Teachers
- Our Heritage
- Enabling Learning Environment
- Education for Skilling
- Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams
- Future Educational Challenges
PPC 2023: Themes For Parents
- My Child, My Teacher
- Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate
- Learning and Growing Together
The PPC 2023 event will be held in a town hall format at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi in January 2023. In 2022, more than 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered for the event.