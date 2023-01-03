Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students On January 27

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

The Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today announced that the 6th edition of the Prime Minister’s interaction programme with school students, teachers and parents "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023” will be held on January 27, 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualized this unique interactive programme wherein students, parents and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school. The event seeks to help in overcoming stress in order to celebrate life. This event was organized successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

मैं @Kala_Utsav 2022 के सर्वश्रेष्ठ 3 ग्रुप्स को दिल्ली आने का न्योता देता हूं। यह बच्चे 26 जनवरी की परेड देखेंगे और 27 जनवरी को जब PM श्री @narendramodi जी #PPC2023 के मंच पर होंगे तब इन बच्चों को अपनी प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन करने का अवसर भी मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/DAClAHAKSy — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 3, 2023

For PPC 2023, students, teachers and parents have enthusiastically participated in big numbers from state boards, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and other boards.

Registrations have more than doubled this year compared to the year 2022. About 38.80 lakh participants (students- 31.24 lakhs, teachers - 5.60 lakhs, parents - 1.95 lakhs) have registered for PPC 2023 compared to about 15.7 lakhs for PPC 2022. Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC 2023.

The programme is proposed to be in a town hall type format, as in the year 2022, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, as determined by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. An online creative writing competition was conducted on various topics between November 25 to December 30, 2022 to select participants.

About 2,050 participants selected through the creative writing competitions will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister and a certificate.