Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Last Date To Register For PPC Extended Till January 27

PPC 2023 last to register has been extended

The last date to register for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has been extended up to January 27. PM Narendra Modi, in his annual PPC, interacts with students ahead of board exams and seeks to address queries on issues related to exam. The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 is set to be held on January 27. Students, teachers and parents can register at innovateindia.mygov.in and get a chance to interact with the PM.

Announcing the extension of last date, Ministry of Education in a social media post said: “The date to participate in #PPC2023 has been extended till 27th January 2023. Join PM Narendra Modi on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 and learn to do your best in upcoming exams.”

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: How To Register

Visit the official website -- innovateindia.mygov.in Tap on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023' Click on the 'participate now' link Fill in the details and submit the same for getting registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha' Save the details for future reference

The competition is open for school students of Classes 9 to 12. Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them. Students may also submit their question to the Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters. Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them.

PPC 2023 Themes For Students