Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Education Ministry Urges Students, Teachers, Parents To Participate

Education Ministry urges students, teachers and parents to participate in PPC 2023

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has called up students, teachers and parents to participate in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023' event. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the sixth edition of PPC 2023 in January next year. The participation window is open for students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 on the official website-- innovateindia.mygov.in till December 30.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi answers questions from students related to exam stress and related areas in a live programme. Prime Minister will also interact with parents and teachers, to help and enable them to support students to accomplish all their dreams and goals.

"Calling students, teachers and parents to participate in #PPC2023 and get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," MoE said in a tweet.

How To Register For PPC 2023?