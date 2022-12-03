  • Home
  • Education
  • Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Education Ministry Urges Students, Teachers, Parents To Participate

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Education Ministry Urges Students, Teachers, Parents To Participate

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has called up students, teachers and parents to participate in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023' event.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 3, 2022 3:36 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Government To Form Biotechnology Research And Innovation Council Soon
Department Of School Education And Literacy Gets New Secretary In IAS Sanjay Kumar
'University Connect' Student Engagement Programme Begins As India Takes Over G20 Presidency
Haryana Government Reduces Bond Policy Amount; MBBS Students Reject Changes
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Application Last Date Today; Direct Link
Kerala Government Decides To Introduce Bill To Replace Governor As Chancellor Of Universities
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Education Ministry Urges Students, Teachers, Parents To Participate
Education Ministry urges students, teachers and parents to participate in PPC 2023
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has called up students, teachers and parents to participate in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023' event. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the sixth edition of PPC 2023 in January next year. The participation window is open for students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 on the official website-- innovateindia.mygov.in till December 30.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi answers questions from students related to exam stress and related areas in a live programme. Prime Minister will also interact with parents and teachers, to help and enable them to support students to accomplish all their dreams and goals.

Also Read|| PM Modi To Interact With Students Ahead Of 2023 Board Exams In Pariksha Pe Charcha; Registration Starts

"Calling students, teachers and parents to participate in #PPC2023 and get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," MoE said in a tweet.

How To Register For PPC 2023?

  1. First of all go to website- innovateindia.mygov.in.
  2. Click on 'Participate' button under 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023' section on the home page.
  3. Students can present their responses on any one of the topics provided to them.
  4. Students can also submit their questions to the Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.
  5. Parents and teachers can also participate in online activities specially designed for them and submit their entries.
Click here for more Education News
Pariksha Pe Charcha
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection Last Date Extended Till December 6
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection Last Date Extended Till December 6
UGC Adds 3 Institutions To List Of HEIs To Offer Online Degree Programmes For 2022-23 Session
UGC Adds 3 Institutions To List Of HEIs To Offer Online Degree Programmes For 2022-23 Session
CAT 2022: Last Date To Raise Objections Against Candidate Response Sheet, Answer Key Tomorrow
CAT 2022: Last Date To Raise Objections Against Candidate Response Sheet, Answer Key Tomorrow
NMC Asks Medical Colleges To Submit Details Of Candidates Admitted To NEET PG, NEET SS Programmes
NMC Asks Medical Colleges To Submit Details Of Candidates Admitted To NEET PG, NEET SS Programmes
NTA Extends AISSEE 2023 Application Dates; Register By December 5
NTA Extends AISSEE 2023 Application Dates; Register By December 5
.......................... Advertisement ..........................