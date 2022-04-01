Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Top Quotes From PM Modi's Address

  • Home
In PPC 2022, PM Narendra Modi interacted with students, parents and teachers from all over the nation about ways to overcome the stress and bring out the best in the examination season.

Pariksha Pe Charcha or PPC 2022 was held today, April 1
Image credit: Twitter
New Delhi:

The fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha or PPC 2022 was held today, April 1 at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, parents and teachers from all over the nation about ways to overcome the stress and bring out the best in the examination season.

More than 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. At PPC 2022, PM Narendra Modi has urged the parents and teachers to not impose their dreams and aspirations on their children.

"Students should not feel they are under pressure from teachers and parents to score good marks. Parents should not inject their dreams into their children. They should be allowed to decide their future freely," PM Modi said.

Throughout the session, the Prime Minister suggested plenty of ways to ace the ‘festival of examination’ with confidence and positivity. From technology to mental health to social media, there have been a lot of issues discussed with students, parents and teachers.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Important Quotes By PM Narendra Modi

1. “Today, a daughter has become a big power for every family. This change is great. The greater this change, the greater the profit.”

2. "There are also exams in between festivals. Because of this, they are not able to enjoy the festivals. But if the exam itself is made a festival, then many colours are filled in it,"

3. “Sometimes you take your own exam too, brainstorm on your preparations, make a habit of replaying, this will give you a new perspective. Experience-absorbing replays are easy to do, when you engage with things with an open mind, never let disappointment knock on your door,"

4. "Today we can achieve things very easily and widely through digital gadgets. We should consider it as an opportunity and not a problem,"

5. "If the mind is somewhere else, then listening stops. Things that happen offline also happen online. It means that the medium is not the problem, the mind is the problem. Whether the medium is online or offline, if the mind is completely immersed in it, then online or offline will not matter for you."

6. “Make sure in your mind that exams are an easy part of life. These are small steps in our development journey. We have gone through this stage even before. We have given the exam many times before. When this confidence is created then these experiences become your strength for the coming exams.”

7. "Students sometimes face difficulties while making important decisions. Students should develop a habit of revising whatever they have learnt in class with their friends. This will help them absorb knowledge together.”

8. “In any situation, with the right use of time, the best outcome can be achieved. There is much to be gained from this in life”

