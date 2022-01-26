Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration For PPC Ends Tomorrow; Know About Themes, Guidelines For Students

Last date to register for PPC is tomorrow

The last date to register for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is tomorrow, January 27. PM Narendra Modi interacts with students ahead of board exams and addresses queries on issues related to exam in the annually-held PPC. The Pariksha Pe Charcha date and time have not been announced yet. Students, teachers and parents can register at mygov.in and get a chance to interact with the PM.

So far more than11.33 lakh students have registered for PPC 2022. Above 2.55 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC.

Last year Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website-- mygov.in On the homepage, click on 'What's New' section Tap on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022', then click on the 'register now' link Fill in the details and submit the same for getting registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha' Save the details for future reference.

PPC 2022: Themes For Students

Exam stress management strategies during COVID-19

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav

Self-reliant School for Self-reliant India

Clean India, Green India

Digital Collaboration in Classrooms

Environmental conservation and climate change resilience

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Guidelines For Students