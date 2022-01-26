Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration For PPC Ends Tomorrow; Know About Themes, Guidelines For Students
PPC 2022:
The last date to register for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is tomorrow, January 27. PM Narendra Modi interacts with students ahead of board exams and addresses queries on issues related to exam in the annually-held PPC. The Pariksha Pe Charcha date and time have not been announced yet. Students, teachers and parents can register at mygov.in and get a chance to interact with the PM.
So far more than11.33 lakh students have registered for PPC 2022. Above 2.55 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC.
Last year Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How To Register
- Visit the official website-- mygov.in
- On the homepage, click on 'What's New' section
- Tap on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022', then click on the 'register now' link
- Fill in the details and submit the same for getting registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha'
- Save the details for future reference.
PPC 2022: Themes For Students
- Exam stress management strategies during COVID-19
- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav
- Self-reliant School for Self-reliant India
- Clean India, Green India
- Digital Collaboration in Classrooms
- Environmental conservation and climate change resilience
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Guidelines For Students
- Participation is open for school students of Classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th only
- Students can participate in only one theme specified for them
- Any false representation or submission of any wrong information by any participant will disqualify their participation in PPC 2022
- The entry must not contain any provocative, objectionable or inappropriate content
- Responsibility for corrupt or late entry and liability for the publication of unlawfully reproduced contents shall lie solely on the participant