  • Home
  • Education
  • Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration For PM Modi’s Event Begins Today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration For PM Modi’s Event Begins Today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: The registration window will be available up to January 20, 2022. Students of classes 9-12, teachers and parents can participate.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 28, 2021 10:26 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Engineering Education In Mother Tongue To Be An Instrument Of Empowerment: Dharmendra Pradhan
TN Paramedical Admission 2021: Round 1 Allotment Result Out
Year Recap: Amid Pandemic, Education Stories That Made Us Smile In 2021
West Bengal: Fresh Row Over Talk Of Replacing Governor As University Chancellor
Covid, Online Professional Programmes; Here Are Top Trending Courses In 2021
Karnataka CM Bommai Announces Extension Of Raitha Vidya Nidhi For 8th And 9th Standard Rural Girl Students
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration For PM Modi’s Event Begins Today
Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 registraration begins today at mygov.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration for the 2022 edition of Pariksha pe Charcha, the annual event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students ahead of their board exams, will begin today, December 28. Students who want to win a chance of interacting with the Prime Minister can register themselves on mygov.in.

The registration window will be available up to January 20, 2022. Students of classes 9-12, teachers and parents can participate.

The entry to ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will be based on online competitions for students, teachers and parents. The winners will get an opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister.

Last year Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7.

How To Apply For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

  1. Go to mygov.in.

  2. The registration link will be available on the homepage when the process begins.

  3. Enter the required information and submit your application.

This will be the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha. The event will take place early next year. The date has not been announced yet.

In Pariksha pe Charcha, PM Modi interacts with students and answers their questions on exam, career and other related topics.

Last year, during the event, the Prime Minister advised parents and teachers not to pressurize students for exams. “If we decrease the pressure on students, their fear of exams will also be reduced. Parents should understand their child’s calibre and focus on their strengths. Parents must create a healthy environment for students,” PM Modi had said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Pariksha Pe Charcha PM Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PM Modi To Attend IIT Kanpur’s 54th Convocation As Chief Guest Today
PM Modi To Attend IIT Kanpur’s 54th Convocation As Chief Guest Today
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Entrance Test Today; Instructions, Last-Minute Checklist
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Entrance Test Today; Instructions, Last-Minute Checklist
PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of AIIMS In Haldwani On December 30: Uttarakhand CM
PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of AIIMS In Haldwani On December 30: Uttarakhand CM
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam Tomorrow: Covid-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2021 Exam Tomorrow: Covid-19, Important Exam Day Guidelines
Delhi Schools Update: Winter Vacations Announced For Primary Sections From January 1
Delhi Schools Update: Winter Vacations Announced For Primary Sections From January 1
.......................... Advertisement ..........................