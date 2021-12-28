Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration For PM Modi’s Event Begins Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 registraration begins today at mygov.in (representational)

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration for the 2022 edition of Pariksha pe Charcha, the annual event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students ahead of their board exams, will begin today, December 28. Students who want to win a chance of interacting with the Prime Minister can register themselves on mygov.in.

The registration window will be available up to January 20, 2022. Students of classes 9-12, teachers and parents can participate.

The entry to ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will be based on online competitions for students, teachers and parents. The winners will get an opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister.

Last year Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7.

How To Apply For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

Go to mygov.in. The registration link will be available on the homepage when the process begins. Enter the required information and submit your application.

This will be the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha. The event will take place early next year. The date has not been announced yet.

In Pariksha pe Charcha, PM Modi interacts with students and answers their questions on exam, career and other related topics.

Last year, during the event, the Prime Minister advised parents and teachers not to pressurize students for exams. “If we decrease the pressure on students, their fear of exams will also be reduced. Parents should understand their child’s calibre and focus on their strengths. Parents must create a healthy environment for students,” PM Modi had said.