Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow

Registrations for the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha will be closed tomorrow, January 27. Students, parents and teachers can register at mygov.in.

Pariksha pe Charcha is an interactive session where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their questions related to exams, career and others.

The number of students registered for PPC 2022 has exceeded last year’s number. The number of female students registered for the Pariksha Pe Charcha has aso exceeded that of the male participants.

Though the maximum number of participants are from CBSE affiliated schools, there are lots of entries from abroad.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha has now become an international event. This year, there are more entries from international boards, schools abroad," Abhishek Singh, President and CEO, MyGov said.

“The format of this programme is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021. School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online competition. Registrations on https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/ are live from 28th December 2021 till 27th January 2022,” an official statement said.

Last year, the event took place on April 7. The date for this year’s PPC has not been announced yet.

