Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Ends Today; Themes, Guidelines, Important Details

Image credit: mygov.in Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 registration process will be closed on February 3

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: The registration process for the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 will be closed on Thursday, February 3. Students, parents and teachers can register at mygov.in. The Class 9 to 12 students, teachers and and parents can register at mygov.in and get a chance to interact with the Prime Minister.

So far, over 12.06 lakh students and 2.69 lakh teachers have registered for PPC 2022. Pariksha pe Charcha is an interactive session where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their questions related to exams, career and others.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website-- mygov.in On the homepage, click on 'What's New' section Tap on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022', then click on the 'register now' link Fill in the details and submit the same for getting registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha' Save the details for future reference.

PPC 2022: Themes For Students

Exam stress management strategies during COVID-19

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav

Self-reliant School for Self-reliant India

Clean India, Green India

Digital Collaboration in Classrooms

Environmental conservation and climate change resilience.

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Guidelines For Students

Participation is open for school students of Classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th only Students can participate in only one theme specified for them Any false representation or submission of any wrong information by any participant will disqualify their participation in PPC 2022 The entry must not contain any provocative, objectionable or inappropriate content Responsibility for corrupt or late entry and liability for the publication of unlawfully reproduced contents shall lie solely on the participant.

Last year Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7. For details on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022, plese visit the website- mygov.in.