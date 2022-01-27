Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Deadline Further Extended, Important Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration process will be closed on February 3

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: The registration deadline for the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha has further been extended. The registration process for the PPC 2022 will now be closed on Thursday, February 3. The registration process was scheduled to be closed on January 27, the earlier deadline was January 20.

The Class 9 to 12 students, teachers and and parents can register at mygov.in and get a chance to interact with the Prime Minister. So far, more than 11.74 lakh students and 2.64 lakh teachers have registered for PPC 2022. The date for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 has yet to be decided.

Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Steps To Register

Visit the official website-- mygov.in On the homepage, click on 'What's New' section Tap on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022', then click on the 'register now' link Fill in the details and submit the same for getting registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha' Save the details for future reference.

Pariksha pe Charcha is an interactive session where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their questions related to exams, career and others. During the interaction, the Prime Minister interacts with students from across the nation and addresses their queries on exam stress and related issues.