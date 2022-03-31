Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Tomorrow

Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held on April 1

Pariksha Pe Charcha or PPC 2022 is all set to happen tomorrow, April 1 at 11 am. The fifth edition of PPC will be observed as an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with not only students but also parents and teachers from all over the nation. The interaction would be based on overcoming the examination stress and to enjoy the ‘Festival of Examination’.

PPC 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Highlighting the mission of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the slogan of the 5th PPC is ‘Pariksha Ki Baat, PM Ke Saath’. According to the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha is an initiative of the larger movement - Exam Warriors. It is a step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the stress-free atmosphere for youngsters during the seasons of examination.

“The enthusiasm towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April.”- Taking to social media PM Modi said.

The enthusiasm towards this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed.



Looking forward to the programme on 1st April. https://t.co/nvXedTvh9F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2022

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 – Date, Time and How To Watch?

· Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will be held tomorrow, April 1, 2022.

· The event will be organised in the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

· It will be broadcasted live on all the television channels of Doordarshan.

· The Ministry of Education will also be live streaming PPC 2022. PPC 2022 from its official Twitter handle.