  • Home
  • Education
  • Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Tomorrow

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Tomorrow

The fifth edition of PPC will be observed as an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with not only students but also parents and teachers from all over the nation.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Mar 31, 2022 6:36 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results Declared; Scorecards At Biharboardonline.com Shortly
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 79.88%, Improves From Last Year
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: List Of Official Websites To Check Matric Result
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Boys Outshine Girls In BSEB Matric Exam; Pass Percentage At 79.88%
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Ramayani Roy Tops Matric Exam; Meet The Top 10 Rank Holders
Bihar Board Class 10 Result Declared At Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students Tomorrow
Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held on April 1
New Delhi:

Pariksha Pe Charcha or PPC 2022 is all set to happen tomorrow, April 1 at 11 am. The fifth edition of PPC will be observed as an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with not only students but also parents and teachers from all over the nation. The interaction would be based on overcoming the examination stress and to enjoy the ‘Festival of Examination’.

PPC 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Highlighting the mission of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the slogan of the 5th PPC is ‘Pariksha Ki Baat, PM Ke Saath’. According to the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha is an initiative of the larger movement - Exam Warriors. It is a step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the stress-free atmosphere for youngsters during the seasons of examination.

“The enthusiasm towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April.”- Taking to social media PM Modi said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 – Date, Time and How To Watch?

· Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will be held tomorrow, April 1, 2022.

· The event will be organised in the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

· It will be broadcasted live on all the television channels of Doordarshan.

· The Ministry of Education will also be live streaming PPC 2022. PPC 2022 from its official Twitter handle.

Click here for more Education News
Pariksha Pe Charcha PM Narandra Modi

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results Declared; Scorecards At Biharboardonline.com Shortly
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results Declared; Scorecards At Biharboardonline.com Shortly
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 79.88%, Improves From Last Year
Bihar Board BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 79.88%, Improves From Last Year
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: List Of Official Websites To Check Matric Result
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: List Of Official Websites To Check Matric Result
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Boys Outshine Girls In BSEB Matric Exam; Pass Percentage At 79.88%
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Boys Outshine Girls In BSEB Matric Exam; Pass Percentage At 79.88%
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Ramayani Roy Tops Matric Exam; Meet The Top 10 Rank Holders
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Ramayani Roy Tops Matric Exam; Meet The Top 10 Rank Holders
.......................... Advertisement ..........................