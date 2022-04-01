  • Home
Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 1, 2022 11:41 am IST | Source: Careers360

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students
Image credit: twitter.com
New Delhi:

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the students in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 on Friday, April 1. PM Modi advised students to "celebrate exams like festivals." Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 LIVE

PM Modi stressed on building confidence, saying, "Make sure in your mind that exams are an easy part of life. These are small steps in our development journey. We have gone through this stage even before. We have given the exam many times before."

The prime minister urged students not to be under any pressure, saying, "Spend your upcoming exam time in the same easy routine as your routine."

