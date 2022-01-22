Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Number Of Students Registered Exceeds Last Year, More Female Participants

Image credit: mygov.in Over 10.75 lakh students registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: The registration process for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 is ongoing, and till now over 10.75 lakh students have enrolled for the Pariksha Pe Charcha to be held this year in online mode. Last year, over 10.39 lakh exam warriors registered for the online interactive session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the MyGov website, over 10.75 lakh students, 2.43 lakh teachers and 78,000 parents have till now enrolled for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. The application process for the Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 will be closed on January 27.

Meanwhile, the number of female students registered for the Pariksha Pe Charcha has exceeded than that of the male participants. Abhishek Singh, President and CEO, MyGov said that the Pariksha Pe Charcha is witnessing an overwhelming participations from students, teachers and parents.

According to Abhishek Singh, "Over 15 lakh have enrolled for the Pariksha Pe Charcha till now. There are more participations of female students than their male counterparts. Of the total registered, 50.6 per cent are female students and 49.4 per cent are male students." Mr. Singh was speaking at a Twitter Spaces for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 organised by MyGovIndia.

MyGov CEO also said that though the maximum number of participations are from CBSE affiliated schools, but there are lots of entries from abroad. "Pariksha Pe Charcha has now become an international event. This year, there are more entries from international boards, schools abroad," Mr. Singh said. The CEO said that mental stress due to Covid-19 pandemic is one of the choosen topic to discuss in the Pariksha Pe Charcha this year.

Mr. Singh also shared that over 14 lakh has registered for watching live stream of Republic Day Celebrations on January 24. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has urged the students, teachers and their families to register themselves and watch the live streaming of the Republic Day Parade on January 26 and Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29, 2022.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged parents, teachers and students to participate and register for PPC 2022. “I get the opportunity to connect with our dynamic youth, understand their challenges and aspirations better. It also gives the opportunity to discover the emerging trends in the world of education,” PM said in his social media post.

Pariksha pe Charcha is an interactive session where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their questions related to exams, career and others. During the interaction, the Prime Minister interacts with students from across the nation and addresses their queries on exam stress and related issues. Along with the students of Classes 9 to 12, parents will also be able to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha.