  • PPC 2022 Live: PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha With Students Today; Where To Watch Online
Live

PPC 2022 Live: PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha With Students Today; Where To Watch Online

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live: PPC 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi at 11 am. The event can be watched live on the official social media handles of the Ministry of Education.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 1, 2022 9:50 am IST

Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi to interact with students today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students on the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 today, April 1, 2022. PPC 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi at 11 am. The event can be watched live on the official social media handles of the Ministry of Education. The fifth edition of PPC will also be available to watch live on YouTube.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an interactive session where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their queries on exam stress and related issues.

More than 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for PPC 2022. Highlighting the mission of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the slogan of the 5th PPC is ‘Pariksha Ki Baat, PM Ke Saath’.

Live updates

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers in the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 today at 11 am. Follow this blog to know how to watch and where PPC 2022 will be livestreamed.

09:50 AM IST
April 1, 2022

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Student To Meet PM Modi

Akanksha, a Class 12 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) said she is excited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during PPC 2022.



09:41 AM IST
April 1, 2022

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Timing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers from across the country on the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 at 11 am today. Read More

09:36 AM IST
April 1, 2022

Www.mygov.in Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an interactive session where PM Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their queries on exam stress and related issues.

09:30 AM IST
April 1, 2022

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Link

PPC 2022 can be watched live on the official social media handles of the Ministry of Education. The fifth edition of PPC will also be available to watch live on YouTube.

09:24 AM IST
April 1, 2022

PPC 2022: Over 12.12 Lakh Students Registered

More than 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for PPC 2022.

09:20 AM IST
April 1, 2022

PM Modi Shares Tips For Students, Their Parents

A day ahead of his 'Pariksha pe Charcha' interaction with students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a series of video tips for them and their parents. The videos shared on his YouTube channel cover a gamut of issues pertaining to student life, especially related to exams, the PMO said, noting that these are special tips from Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' programmes over the years. 

-With PTI Inputs

09:18 AM IST
April 1, 2022

PPC 2022: PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha At 11 Am

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi at 11 am.

09:14 AM IST
April 1, 2022

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Today

The fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022.

