Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi to interact with students today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students on the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 today, April 1, 2022. PPC 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi at 11 am. The event can be watched live on the official social media handles of the Ministry of Education. The fifth edition of PPC will also be available to watch live on YouTube.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an interactive session where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their queries on exam stress and related issues.

More than 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for PPC 2022. Highlighting the mission of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the slogan of the 5th PPC is ‘Pariksha Ki Baat, PM Ke Saath’.