Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Last Date To Register Today, Important Guidelines

Image credit: innovateindia.mygov.in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration process will be closed on January 27

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: The registration process for the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha will be closed on Thursday, January 27. The Class 9 to 12 students, teachers and and parents can register at mygov.in and get a chance to interact with the Prime Minister.

So far, more than 11.74 lakh students and 2.64 lakh teachers have registered for PPC 2022. Pariksha pe Charcha is an interactive session where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their questions related to exams, career and others.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How To Register

Visit the official website-- mygov.in On the homepage, click on 'What's New' section Tap on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022', then click on the 'register now' link Fill in the details and submit the same for getting registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha' Save the details for future reference.

PPC 2022: Guidelines For Students

Participation is open for school students of Classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th only

Students can participate in only one theme specified for them

Any false representation or submission of any wrong information by any participant will disqualify their participation in PPC 2022

The entry must not contain any provocative, objectionable or inappropriate content

Responsibility for corrupt or late entry and liability for the publication of unlawfully reproduced contents shall lie solely on the participant.

Last year Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7.