Few students will be able to see PPC 2022 from Governor House; Education Minister said today

The Union Education Minister of India Dharmendra Pradhan has shared important aspects of ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with students, teachers and parents. PM Modi will address the students on April 1 as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. The fifth edition of PPC 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Keeping covid restriction in mind only one thousand students of Delhi NCR, UP, and Haryana are invited to program, the Union Minister said today, and added that PPC 2022 will also be featured in USA, UAE and in countries with Indian diaspora.

While sharing important updates on PPC 2022, the Education Minister said that several students have participated in the competitions organised as part of PPC 2022. An online creative writing competition was being conducted on various topics from December 28 to January 20, 2022 to select participants. Questions asked by selected winners will be featured in Pariksha Pe Charcha programme. As a first, live streaming will also be done at Governor House. The Education Minister has sent letters to chief ministers of all states to call a few students to Governor House and watch the live streaming with them. PPC 2022 will also be telecast in 30 countries.

Prime Minister Modi in his ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interaction with the students is aimed at ensuring that the students take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner.

PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha is held annually since 2018, where the Prime Minister goes live to interact with students and teachers. The event is held on the onset of exam seasons in the country. Several boards including the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 board exams from April 26. The engineering entrance exams including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will also be held in April.

More than 12.12 lakh students have registered for PPC 2022. Over 2.71 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC.