Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: 10 Motivational Quotes By PM Modi From His Past Interactive Sessions With Students

The fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 (PPC) will be held on Friday, April 1. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an interactive session where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their queries on exam stress and related issues.

On Sunday, PM Modi encouraged students to celebrate the festival of exams at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ 2022.

"Let’s talk stress free exams yet again! Calling upon the dynamic #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to join this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha on the 1st of April." PM Modi said in his social media post.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Top 10 Motivational Quotes By PM Modi

1. "In a long life, an exam is just one of the opportunities to challenge yourself. The problem arises when you look at it as the end of all your dreams, as a life-and-death question. Take any exam as an opportunity. Actually, we must keep looking out for such challenges rather than run away from them."

2. "If you fail to be disappointed with failure, you will be successful. You need to move ahead of bad attempts"

3. “Technology is good but its use is in our hands. Parents should discuss technology as part of dinner table conversation. We are converging due to technology and are becoming narrow-minded. This should be used for our expansion instead,”

4. "Extra-curricular activities are always important. The lessons learnt on the field or stage are as important as the ones learnt in classrooms. However, in today's time, parents have started to push their children for glamorous extra-curricular activities to boost their own ego"

5. "Nowadays, some parents are so busy that they do not have the time to get involved with their children in the real sense, as a result of which, they look at the marks sheet to understand their child’s potential because of which the assessment of children has become restricted just to their results. But there is more to children than just their marks, which the parents miss observing."

6. "Often parents fix some goals in their mind, make up some parameters and build dreams. Then they burden the child with these goals. They think children are an instrument for their own aims. And when they are unsuccessful in pulling the child in their pre-decided direction, they say the child lacks ‘inspiration’ or ‘motivation’."

7. "As children grow up, the mentality of certain parents is that they want to dominate. They want to interfere in every single thing. Parents who were affectionate with the child just a few years ago, suddenly become instructors and even inspectors!"

8. "Do you remember the India-Australia test series in 2001? Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But, in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVSLaxman did. They turned the match around. Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble's bowling with an injury? This is the power of motivation and positive thinking."

9. "Rights are as important as responsibilities. We must understand that we are the ones who comprise of the nation and therefore it is our duty to do everything that we can to carry the nation forward"

10. "Self-confidence is very important. It's not a pill or herb. There is no tablet that can be consumed for instant confidence. We have to build it every day."