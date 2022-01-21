Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: 10 Motivational Quotes By PM Modi From Previous PPCs

Image credit: shutterstock.com PM Narendra Modi interacting with the students during the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021, through video conference

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: The fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2022) will be held through virtual mode in February. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged parents, teachers and students to participate and register for PPC 2022. “I get the opportunity to connect with our dynamic youth, understand their challenges and aspirations better. It also gives the opportunity to discover the emerging trends in the world of education,” PM said in his social media post.

Pariksha pe Charcha is an interactive session where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with board exam students and answers their questions related to exams, career and others. During the interaction, the Prime Minister interacts with students from across the nation and addresses their queries on exam stress and related issues. Along with the students of Classes 9 to 12, parents will also be able to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha.

The application process deadline of the Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 has now been extended, the candidates can apply till January 27.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Inspirational Quotes By PM Modi

Ye PUBG Wala Hey Kya

‘Ye PUBG wala hey kya,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to a concerned parent over her kid’s online game addiction. The prime minister also advised parents to discuss technology with children. “Technology is good but its use is in our hands. Parents should discuss technology as part of dinner table conversation. We are converging due to technology and are becoming narrow-minded. This should be used for our expansion instead,” said Modi.

See Exam As An Opportunity

"In a long life, an exam is just one of the opportunities to challenge yourself. The problem arises when you look at it as the end of all your dreams, as a life-and-death question. Take any exam as an opportunity. Actually, we must keep looking out for such challenges rather than run away from them."

Eliminate Term 'Career' From Your Mind

"You should eliminate the term 'carrier' from your mind and rather should focus on doing something for your own betterment."

Don't Judge Your Child On The Basis Of Marksheets

"Nowadays, some parents are so busy that they do not have the time to get involved with their children in the real sense, as a result of which, they look at the marks sheet to understand their child’s potential because of which the assessment of children has become restricted just to their results. But there is more to children than just their marks, which the parents miss observing."

Don't Make Child's Achievements A Matter Of Social Prestige

"I would request parents not to make the achievements of their child a matter of social prestige. Every child is blessed with unique talents"

Don't Try To Fulfill Your Unfulfilled Expectations Through Child

"Parents try to fulfill their unfulfilled expectations through their children. This is not right. If they couldn’t become doctors they try to make their kids become a doctor."

Always Think Positive And Get Motivated

"Do you remember the India-Australia test series in 2001? Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But, in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVSLaxman did. They turned the match around. Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble's bowling with an injury? This is the power of motivation and positive thinking."

Self-confidence Is Very Important

"Self-confidence is very important. It's not a pill or herb. There is no tablet that can be consumed for instant confidence. We have to build it every day."

Creativity Takes You Onto A Larger Canvas, Futher Than Knowledge

"Knowledge is limited to things that you are already familiar with. But creativity takes you further than knowledge onto a larger canvas. Creativity can take you to new areas where nobody else has ventured before."

Do not compete with others

"Do not compete with others, compete with yourself. Live free. Lead your life thinking that you want to 'do' something, not 'be' something."