Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Where To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction With Students

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021

The fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will start at 7 pm and will be in virtual mode. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the students, teachers and parents via video-conferencing about the upcoming board examinations. Over the last few editions of this annual interaction, PM Modi has shared tips on handling stress and answered questions about dealing with parents. As per statistics shared by the Ministry of Education, around 14 lakh students, parents and teachers have registered to participate in the discussion on exams or Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021.

The live event can be viewed on television and through a number of channels online. Here’s where you can go to watch it;

The official Twitter handle of PM Modi @narendramodi

The event will also be livestreamed at the Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Modi’s official Youtube channel: Youtube.com/c/pmoindia.

It will be broadcast on Doordarshan channels including DD National, DD News and DD India.

All 32 channels of public educational television,Swayam Prabha, will broadcast Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021. These channels are available on DD DTH and JIO TV mobile App.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Live: 14 Lakh Register

Many of the 14 lakh students have already shared their queries about holding and writing exams with COVID-19 restrictions. PM Modi is expected to motivate the parents and students to appear for the exams amid COVID-19 restrictions and help alleviate certain fears surrounding the spread of infection. Earlier he talked about the online event as he said that the students must see the exams as an opportunity and not as an end of life's dreams.

“We have been living under the shadow of coronavirus for the last one year and because of that I have to forego the charm of meeting you in person and have to be with you in a new format -- the first virtual edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha’”, he had earlier said on social media.

Describing the students, parents and teachers as ‘exam warriors’, PM Modi said, “The first ever virtual PPC2021 is going to be an exciting interaction, covering a diverse range of topics. You could be an exam warrior, a parent or a teacher, there’s something for everyone. Let us make exams stress free”. Before the event, the prime minister also released a revised edition of his book, Exam Warriors.

Those interested had to register themselves for the event and participate in an online competition organised by the government’s online portal, MyGov.in. A total of 1,500 students, 200 parents and 250 teachers were selected.