Over 8.68 Lakh Students Registered So Far For PM Modi’s <i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i> 2021

Over 8.68 Lakh Students Registered So Far For PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will also include parents and teachers – over 2.25 lakh teachers and 78,000 parents have registered for it so far.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 11, 2021 9:52 am IST

Over 8.68 Lakh Students Registered For PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha
Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Over 8.6 lakh students have registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021, an event hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he shares tips on overcoming exam stress with board exam students. This year’s event will also include parents and teachers – over 2.25 lakh teachers and 78,000 parents have registered for it so far.

Students can register at innovateindia.mygov.in, and get a chance to ask PM Modi for tips, seek advice, and ask questions. The last date for registration is March 14.

Classes 9 to 12 students can participate in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 competition by submitting their responses to any one of the themes.

Winners of the contest will get an opportunity to participate directly in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021. The event will be held virtually this year.

Winners will receive specially designed Certificates of Appreciation and Pariksha Pe Charcha kits.

A small group of students from among the winners will get the opportunity to directly interact with PM Modi and ask him questions, an official statement said. These special winners will also get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph along with the Prime Minister.

The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018. This will be the fourth edition of the event.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do," PM Modi said during last year’s event.

