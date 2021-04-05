  • Home
Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 5, 2021 9:21 am IST | Source: Careers360

PM Modi’s <i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i> 2021 On April 7 At 7 PM
Pariksha Pe Charcha with "exam warriors" will be held on April 7 at 7 pm, the Prime Minister said today
Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will take place on April 7 at 7 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. This year’s event will have a “new format” with questions covering a “wide range of subjects”. In Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi interacts with board exam students, answers their questions and shares tips with them to overcome exam stress.

“A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave Exam Warriors, parents and teachers. Watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 PM on 7th April,” the Prime Minister tweeted today.

The initiative was started in 2018 and this will be the fourth edition of it. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will be held virtually, due to the COVID-19-related restrictions.

Apart from students, parents and teachers from across the country will also participate in the session hosted by PM Modi.

According to official information, over 10.39 lakh students have registered for PPC 2021. Over 2.62 lakh teachers and over 93,000 parents have also registered.

Registrations for the PPC 2021 has been closed. Winners of the contest will get an opportunity to participate directly in the event along with PM Modi. They will receive certificates of appreciation and Pariksha Pe Charcha kits.

Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha was held in January. "Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do," PM Modi said during the event.

