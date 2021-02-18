Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha With Classes 9-12 Students To Be Held In March: Education Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Classes 9-12 students in the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, an initiative launched in 2018, where he shares “valuable tips” with students to leave behind the exam stress. The event will take place in March, 2021, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said today. Date of the event is yet to be announced.

Registration for the event has started today and it will be available till March 14. Students who wish to ask questions, and interact with PM Modi can register on the website innovateindia.mygov.in.

The competition is open for students of Classes 9 to 12. Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes. They can submit their question to the Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

This year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha will also include teachers and parents, Mr Pokhriyal said on social media.

Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed for them.

Rewards

Winners of the contest will get an opportunity to be a direct participant in the Pariksha Pe Charcha virtual event along with the Prime Minister.

Each winner will get a specially designed Certificate of Appreciation and a Pariksha Pe Charcha kit.

A small group of students from among the winners will get the opportunity to directly interact with PM Modi and ask him questions.

These special winners will also get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph along with the Prime Minister.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do," PM Modi said during the live interaction last year.