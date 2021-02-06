  • Home
  • Education
  • Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi To Interact With Students Soon

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi To Interact With Students Soon

Prime Minister Modi in his ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interaction with the students is aimed at ensuring that the students take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 6, 2021 11:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2021 Civil Engineering Paper Analysis: Level Was Easy To Moderate
ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Results Likely On February 8: Official
NEET 2021: What Has Happened So Far
Tripura Board Exams 2021: TBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule
AISSEE 2021 Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
BSEB Class 10 Exams 2022: Bihar Board Reopens Registration Window
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi To Interact With Students Soon
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi To Interact With Students Soon
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents soon to share "valuable tips'' and leave behind exam stress as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021. Prime Minister Modi in his ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interaction with the students is aimed at ensuring that the students take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner.

PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha is held annually since 2018, where the Prime Minister goes live to interact with students and teachers. The event is held on the onset of exam seasons in the country. CBSE and state board Class 10, Class 12 exams are slated to begin soon.

While announcing the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021, a government Twitter handle said: “Get ready to leave behind exam stress and nervousness with PM Narendra Modi in the newest edition of #ParikshaPeCharcha2021. Coming soon, stay tuned for more details!”

In 2020, Pariksha Pe Charcha was held in January 2020. "Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do," the Prime Minister during the live interaction said last year.

Click here for more Education News
Pariksha Pe Charcha PM Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2021 Civil Engineering Paper Analysis: Level Was Easy To Moderate
GATE 2021 Civil Engineering Paper Analysis: Level Was Easy To Moderate
Student Exchange Projects With India Part Of New United Kingdom Education Strategy
Student Exchange Projects With India Part Of New United Kingdom Education Strategy
Inaugurated By Mahatma Gandhi, Patna's Bihar Vidyapith Turns 100
Inaugurated By Mahatma Gandhi, Patna's Bihar Vidyapith Turns 100
Uttar Pradesh Sends Proposal To Centre To Open Sainik Schools At Every Divisional Headquarters: Official
Uttar Pradesh Sends Proposal To Centre To Open Sainik Schools At Every Divisional Headquarters: Official
ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Results Likely On February 8: Official
ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Results Likely On February 8: Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................