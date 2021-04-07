Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Live: PM Modi’s Interaction With Board Exam Students; List Of Channels To Watch

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Prime Minister interacts with students

PPC 2021 Live Updates: The fourth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is being held today in virtual mode. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction with students on board examinations and handling stress will be held online this year. Over 14 lakh students, parents and teachers have registered for the event. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that students from 81 countries are participating in the discussion.

School communities can watch Pariksha Pe Charcha live at the official Twitter handle of PM Modi. It is also broadcast on Doordarshan channels.

Students, parents and teachers have shared their queries with the Prime Minister regarding dealing with exam-related stress. They have also asked questions about holding and writing exams with COVID-19 restrictions.

Some students have been petitioning the government to cancel board exams 2021 due to rising cases of COVID-19 across the country which has compelled several states to close schools including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Earlier, PM Modi also released a revised edition of his book titled ‘Exams Warriors’ which offers suggestions to students and parents on dealing with examination pressure and stress. It seeks to raise awareness on topics like mental health, role of technology and time management.

Follow PPC 2021 Live Updates Here