Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Live: PM Modi’s Interaction With Board Exam Students; List Of Channels To Watch
PPC 2021 Live Updates: The fourth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is being held today in virtual mode. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction with students on board examinations and handling stress will be held online this year.
PPC 2021 Live Updates: The fourth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is being held today in virtual mode. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction with students on board examinations and handling stress will be held online this year. Over 14 lakh students, parents and teachers have registered for the event. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that students from 81 countries are participating in the discussion.
School communities can watch Pariksha Pe Charcha live at the official Twitter handle of PM Modi. It is also broadcast on Doordarshan channels.
Students, parents and teachers have shared their queries with the Prime Minister regarding dealing with exam-related stress. They have also asked questions about holding and writing exams with COVID-19 restrictions.
Some students have been petitioning the government to cancel board exams 2021 due to rising cases of COVID-19 across the country which has compelled several states to close schools including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
Earlier, PM Modi also released a revised edition of his book titled ‘Exams Warriors’ which offers suggestions to students and parents on dealing with examination pressure and stress. It seeks to raise awareness on topics like mental health, role of technology and time management.
Students Must See Exams As Opportunity, Not As End Of Life's Dreams: Prime Minister
“We have been living under the shadow of coronavirus for the last one year and because of that I have to forego the charm of meeting you in person and have to be with you in a new format -- the first virtual edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha’", he said.
"PUBG-wala hai kya"
One memorable moment from last year's Pariksha Pe Charcha is when PM Modi replied to a mother who complained that her son was addicted to online gaming. "Ye PUBG-wala hai kya? (Is he a PUBG gamer?) PM Modi famously said in his reply.
Ways To Watch Live Telecast Of '<i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i>' 2021
PPC 2021 can be viewed on the official Twitter handle of PM Modi. It will also be broadcast on Doordarshan channels.
Students From 81 Countries Registered For <i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i>
Students from about 81 countries will be participating in the live interaction with PM Modi, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Tuesday.
More Than 14 Lakh Registered For Online Event
Over 14 lakh students, parents and teachers have registered for the event.
<i>pariksha-pe-charcha</i> To Be Held In Virtual Mode
In view of the current situation of COVID-19, this year’s event will be held virtually, the Ministry of Education had earlier announced.
<i>Pariksha-pe-charcha</i> 2021 To Begin Today At 7 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students who will appear for board exams this year in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 today at 7 pm.