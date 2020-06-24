Many parents are worried about exams in the time of Covid 19, especially when cases are spiking in the state.

Over 8 lakh students will appear for the state SSLC exams for the 10th standard in Karnataka from Thursday. But many parents are worried about exams in the time of Covid 19, especially when cases are spiking in the state which has crossed 10,000 positive cases.

Ahead of the exams, thousands of examination centres across Karnataka have been cleaned, and Suresh Kumar, Minister of Education, inspected some of the exam centres. He defended the state government’s decision to go ahead with holding the exams.

“I feel this is a duty that is being performed by the state government. In our state, 10th standard is a milestone in a student’s life. We consulted many people and decided to hold the examinations. We have submitted an SOP to the High Court which gave a green signal,” the minister said.

“Children’s safety is a top priority. In each room only 18 students will be allowed, 20 if the room is bigger. Social distancing will be maintained. Each student will be tested with a thermal scanner. If a student forgets a mask, the centres will give one. Sanitizers will be used. We request parents to cooperate and maintain social distance at the gates,” he detailed the preparations.

But, many parents are concerned about sending their children to the exam centres and a parent told NDTV that he will not send his daughter to write the exam tomorrow as everyone is in a panic mode because of the pandemic.

“It is not the right time to conduct the exams because of the pandemic. The rise in cases is horrible. People have panic to come out of their houses. It is better if the government reconsiders and schedules the exams after two, three months. I will not send my daughter to write the exam tomorrow. Everyone is in a panic mode," Zulfikhar, father of a Class 10 girl said.

"Not in a stable condition to write the exam. There is a state of fear - how can they write the exams? They are risking the life of 8 lakh families, not just 8 lakh students,” he added.

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka have seen a sharp spike. Capital Bengaluru is also seeing over 100 new cases each day and has over 400 containment zones.