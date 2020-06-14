Parents Want CBSE And CICSE Exams Cancelled, Start #CancelBoardExams Campaign

Parents Want CBSE And CICSE Exams Cancelled

Parents of Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, students have demanded that the remaining exams be cancelled. They want results to be declared by either calculating the average of tests already held and or on the basis of internal assessment. Parents have launched an online campaign hashtagged “studentlivesmatter", "livesoverexams" and "cancelboardexams”. Meanwhile, four parents of CBSE and CISCE school students have moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the remaining CBSE 2020 and ISC 2020 exams in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, reported the Press Trust of India.

Parents have also argued that the CBSE has cancelled the examinations of Class 10 and 12 for its around 250 schools situated abroad and has adopted the criteria of awarding marks on the basis of either practical exams conducted or the internal assessment marks, then why similar approach cannot be followed for students in India. The board exams, which were postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be conducted from July 1 to 15.

"Who will ensure the safety of our children? One asymptomatic child or invigilator can infect all the kids in that classroom. The viral load of being in the same room for 4 hours is very high," Nishant Akshar, a parent, told Press Trust of India.

"Other than a logistical nightmare, what if the situation worsens? The kids prepare again and at the last minute the exams get cancelled (again). What will be the psychological impact on our children?" Rohini Bhumihar, mother of a class 10 student, added.

A concerned tweeted: “In this pandemic of COVID-19 where people are finding it difficult to protect their own lives .The CICSE council has planned to host the remaining exams .The council hardly thinks about the safety of thousands of students and their families. It's high time!!”

#StudentsLivesMatter — Dolon Jha (@DolonJha) June 12, 2020

While another posted: “The CICSE and CBSE should take into concideration that there are almost 10lakh students who would be appearing for their board exams and almost 1 lakh invigilator. So accordingly there will be at least 600 schools in a state with 100 of students who would be appearing for exams.”

— Aditya Aggarwal (@AdityaA91961233) June 14, 2020

Another tweet said: “Why are we risking children's lives to conduct exams? What a shame would it be to lose children because of CICSE's persistence. Let's proportionately grade the students acc to the internal marks given by schools.”

Let's proportionately grade the students acc to the internal marks given by schools. #Cancel10thICSEBOARDS — Dsn (@Dsn46218799) June 12, 2020

Seeing that any improvement in the situation was difficult to predict, Punjab, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have cancelled Class 10 exams for their students this year.

The petition filed in the Supreme Court by the parents of Class 12 students has sought a direction to CBSE to declare results on the basis of tests already conducted, and calculate the total on average basis with internal assessment marks of the remaining subjects.

The competitive exams including medical entrance NEET and engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains have been scheduled on July 26 and July 18-23 respectively.

Universities and schools across the country have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

According to Home Ministry guidelines, there will be no exam centres in the containment zones. "Wearing of face masks by teachers, staff and students will be mandatory. There shall be provisions of thermal screening and sanitizer at the centres and social distancing rules will have to be followed at exam centres. Special buses may be arranged by states and UTs for transportation of students to exam centres," the Home Ministry has said.

The CBSE has announced that the exams will be conducted in schools where the students were enrolled and not at external centres. Both the boards have also given students an option to change their exam district or state if they have moved to a different place during the lockdown.