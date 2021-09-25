  • Home
  • Parents, Teachers Demand Reopening Of Delhi Schools For Primary Section, Classes 6-8

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government had last month announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 25, 2021 6:39 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

A group of parents and school teachers on Saturday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi, and demanded reopening of schools for students of primary section and classes 6-8.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government had last month announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

The Delhi government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory.

RC Jain, president of the Delhi State Public Schools Management Association (DPSMA) said the government had said they would analyse the situation after reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 and then decide on reopening further.

"It has been close to a month but there has been no Covid case reported from any school. Even the positivity rate in the national capital is below 0.1 per cent.

"We want that schools should be reopened not only for classes 6-8 but also for primary classes. If there is a change in the current scenario, they can be closed again," he said.

RC Jain said parents and school teachers participated in the protest.

